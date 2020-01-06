Pulkit Samrat And His Filmi Connection You Probably Didn't Know About

Pulkit Samrat fans might know that the actor was earlier married to Shweta Rohira, but what many don't know is that the Pagalpanti actor always had Salman Khan's backing since the beginning of his career. His first filmn was Bittoo Boss. Shweta Rohira is known to be Salman Khan's rakhi sister. Read on to know more about the Salman Khan-Pulkit Samrat connection.

Pulkit Samrat's debut movie

Pulkit Samrat made his debut in 2012 with Bittoo Boss and was married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira for just a span of a year. However, the couple divorced and Pulkit was allegedly linked to his Sanam Re co-star, Yami Gautam, which he had always denied. As Pulkit Samrat was married to Salman's rakhi sister, Salman was actively involved in the promotions for Samrat's debut movie Bittoo Boss and even held a screening at his place where many accomplished directors came to watch the film. Salman Khan was believed to be actively involved in launching Pulkit Samrat's career since he was his rakhi sister's husband. Salman has close relations with his rakhi sister whom he has seen grow up since she was a child. But after Pulkit and Shweta's divorce, Salman Khan and his relationship has been on rocks as well. Initially a television actor, Pulkit Samrat started his bstint as an actor in the television industry with the famous famiy drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Pulkit Samrat movies

The Pagalpanti star has always been in the media highlights starting with his connection with Salman Khan and his link-ups with his movie co-stars Yami Gautam and Kriti Kharbanda. After Veere Ki Wedding, Pulkit and Kriti appeared together for the second time in Pagalpanti, which released on November 22, 2019. The couple is said to be in a relationship since then and has even officially confirmed their relationship. Both will be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's next directorial even though they aren't cast opposite each other. They were often seen together during the shooting schedule for Bejoy Nambiar's movie Taish starring Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane as well.

