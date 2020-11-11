Pulkit Samrat's #TaishBusterChallenge Trending On Social Media; Read

On October 27, 2020, Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram and shared a motivational workout video in the gym. He came up with a contest while promoting his recently released movie Taish. He challenged his fans to share videos and pictures with #TaishBuster and he shall share the best ones on his story. He also wrote that few lucky winners will get a chance to exclusively interact with him via video call.

Pulkit Samrat's #TaishBuster challenge goes viral

The #TaishBuster challenge has gained attention from all over the nation. The thriller drama has lived up to the audience’s expectation, with its fabulous acting, stellar direction, and cutting-edge plot. Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish released on ZEE5 as a feature film as well as six-part series. In other recent posts, Fukrey actor Pulkit is seen playing instruments such as guitar, piano, and table. Another post shows him playing with his pet dog Drogo. The videos have put his fans in a cheerful mood which spread positivity and motivation.

Kirti Kharbanda too shares the challenge while promoting the movie

His co-actor Kriti Kharbanda also shared videos accepting the challenge while promoting their movie. The videos have gone viral. Their fans took to their social media handle to share their videos and pictures. The entries of the challenge have reached more than 3.5 lakh on Instagram. The videos crossed 2.5 million views only in a few weeks. The Taish actors are trying to encourage their fans by building excitement. They are also trying to engage with their audience with this fun challenge.

Taish is a thriller drama starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Harshvardhan Rane. The movie released on October 29, 2020, on Zee5 Orginal. The music is composed by Raghav Sachar, Prashant Pillai, Govind Vasantha, Enbee and Gaurav Godkindi.

Pulkit Samrat is an actor and a model who debuted with Bittoo Boss in 2012. He rose to fame with Fukrey in 2013 which was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. He has featured in Jai Ho, O Teri, Dolly Ki Doli, Sanam Re, Veerey Ki Wedding, and Pagalpanti.

