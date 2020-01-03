Pulkit Samrat's Selfies Prove He Is An Avid Social Media User

Pulkit Samrat has been a part of the Hindi film industry since 2012 when he featured in Bittoo Boss. The actor has delivered some of the best comedic performances in films like Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. He also recently featured in Pagalpanti along with actors like John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda. Though Pulkit is known for his comic performances in films, he also has a vast following on social media. Pulkit has a following of over 850k on Instagram. More so, the actor is also very fond of clicking and posting selfies as seen on his Instagram. Check out some of his selfies below.

Pulkit's selfie with the cast of Fukrey

Pulkit posted this selfie on his Instagram during the promotion of his film Fukrey Returns. The photo features the cast of the film Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda and Pulkit Samrat himself. The cast of the film is seen posing in a joyous manner as they are surrounded y their fans.

