R Balki's Ghoomer To Open Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne; Here's What The Film Is About

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher are headlining the upcoming film Ghoomer. The movie will be screened as the opener at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12, 2023. And it has been directed by renowned film mker R Balki.

3 things you need to know

Ghoomer will have its world premiere in Melbourne.

The film is a drama narrating the life of a paraplegic sportsperson.

It also stars Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi.

What is Ghooomer about?

The movie narrates the story of a paraplegic person, played by Sayami Kher. Throughout the course of the movie, she overcomes her adversity to excel as a cricketer. Her coach, played by Abhishek, guides her in the process.

In a joint statement, the filmmaker and the actor said that the film is a “tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience.” As per reports, the movie is inspired by the achievements of Karoly Takacs, who was the first shooter to win two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after sustaining an injury in his right hand.

(Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in a still from the movie | Image: Team Ghoomer)

Saiyami Kher, who is the protagonist in the film expressed her excitement about being a part of the project. In a statement, she mentioned always to have wanted to play a sportsperson and finally got the opportunity to do so. She also revealed that the movie is a story of ‘triumph in extreme adversity’. Talking more about the film she said that the film is one of the most emotionally demanding films she has ever done.

Ghoomer to open at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Since the movie deals with the life of a sportsperson, the makers are thrilled to showcase it in Melbourne, the sports capital of the world. The film will be showcased at the Indian Film Festival on August 12, held in Melbourne. This is not the first time an Abhishek Bachchan starrer movie is being showcased at the film festival. Previously, Bunty Aur Babli, Dostana, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Paa, were also showcased. Bachchan was also conferred with Leadership in Cinema Award at the film festival in 2022.