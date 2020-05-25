From 'Raazi' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur': 5 Bollywood Movies That Jaideep Ahlawat Was Part Of

Jaideep Ahlawat has been collecting a lot of positive reactions for his role in Amazon Prime Video's most recent show, Paatal Lok. The entertainer, Jaideep Ahlawat , spoke at length about all the praises and also his new force towards his work later on in a recent interview. The arrangement featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the pack has been catching a ton of eye on social media in this captivating series.

Jaideep Ahlawat is overwhelmed by playing the lead in the crime drama as Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer in Delhi who gets assigned a high-profile case. However, did you know that Jaideep Ahlawat appeared in a list of Bollywood movies that have earned a blockbuster status? Here's a list for you-

Bollywood Movies featuring Jaideep Ahlawat

Raazi

Raazi is a spy thriller film helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, and Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur in supporting roles. The film released in 2018 was based on a book called Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. The movie, Raazi was a super hit at the box office when it released two years ago.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur was the only Indian film to have acknowledged in a popular magazine’s top 100 films of the century. Gangs of Wasseypur follows the terrifying story of a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, which leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur and burns a deadly blood feud covering three generations. Gangs of Wasseypur was an Anurag Kashyap directorial, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles.

Commando

The film Commando is Dilip Ghosh’s directorial. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Hsieh Chang Hai, Nelson Liao Sheng Hua, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the prominent roles. The story of the film revolves around a boy named Karan, a disavowed Indian commando, who helps to protect a woman from a local thug, who is hell-bent on forcing her to marry him. This 2013 starrer is penned by Ritesh Shah.

Gabbar Is Back

Gabbar Is Back is a film whose plot revolves around a heartbroken man who takes the law into his own hands when he commences to kidnap and murder corrupt and immoral public servants. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Shruti Hassan, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the prominent roles. The film was helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and penned by A.R. Murugadoss and Rajat Arora.

Khatta Meetha

Khatta Meetha is a 2010 Indian satirical comedy-drama movie, penned and helmed by Priyadarshan. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Trisha in the lead roles also had Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever in the supporting roles. The film, Khatta Meetha was a remake of Priyadarshan's previous Malayalam film Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), written by Sreenivasan.

