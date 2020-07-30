Radhika Apte Shows How To Get All 'oranged' Under The Sun After A Dip In The Sea; See Post

Radhika Apte, who is currently away from India for the past couple of months, has been sharing some stunning pictures of herself from Greece. The latest picture shared by Radhika Apte shows her chilling alongside a beach along with a book in her hand. Take a look at the picture shared by Radhika Apte.

Radhika Apte is all 'Oranged' after a dip in the beach

The Padman actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her in an adorable summer outfit alongside the beach. With her hair left open, the actor can be seen gracefully smiling for a pose. She had carried a book with her to the beach. In the picture, she can be seen reading the book, giving fans some major summer and reading goals.

The post she shared is captioned, ''Oranged #beachreading #sun #summer #afteradipinthesea #beachhair #beachtan #bliss 🍊@rozspeirs''. According to the caption, the actor is spending time after a dip in the beach at the breathtaking Donoussa island located in Greece. Have a look at the post shared by Radhika Apte:

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Radhika Apte has been keeping her fans updated about her daily routine. The actor recently took to Instagram to share her experience travelling amid the pandemic crises. Earlier, she travelled to London and shared posts of herself from the city.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte was last seen in the film titled Liberte: A Call To Spy, where she played the role of Noor Inayat Khan. The actor will next be seen in Raat Akeli Thi, essaying the role of Radha. The upcoming crime drama will feature Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi and others. The film is set to release on Netflix on July 31, 2020.

Apte will also be making her directorial debut with a project titled The Sleepwalkers. Apte has penned and directed the upcoming short film. The short film will feature Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah essaying the role of a married couple. The actor even shared a teaser of her upcoming spooky project and even unveiled the poster of the short film, The Sleepwalkers.

