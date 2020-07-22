Salman Khan's Dance With Mom & Other Major Events That Made Headlines This Day Last Year

Every day, fresh news from Bollywood surfaces online. While some news are still widely remembered, others have faded out. Here are some unforgettable events that took place in the past on July 22.

From Salman Khan's dance with his mother that grabbed the attention of fans to Akshay Kumar's appreciation towards the GST Council for tax exemption on sanitary napkins, read on to know about some of the interesting events that made headlines this day in the past few years:

When Salman Khan danced with mom on 'Cheap Thrills'

On this day, Salman Khan shared a video that features him dancing with his mother on the popular song, Cheap Thrills. Khan, who is an avid social media user, shared an adorable clip of him dancing with his mother. At the end of the video, his mother asked to stop the recording.

The actor captioned, ''Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna..'' The video shared by Salman Khan gained widespread attention from fans. Check out the post:

When Akshay Kumar thanked the GST Council for waiving off tax

In 2018, national Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar had gained widespread attention for his performance in the film titled Padman a film about menstrual hygiene. The film is directed by R. Balki and features Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The movie performed well at the box-office and also earned numerous awards, including National Film Awards. Akshay Kumar received the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August, 2018.

The same year, Akshay Kumar appreciated the GST Council for making sanitary napkins GST free. Several fans of the actor extended support by congratulating Akshay Kumar. Have a look:

One of those days when a news brings tears of joy as a cause close to ur heart gets fulfilled.Thank you, #GSTCouncil,for understanding the need for menstrual hygiene & exempting sanitary pads from tax. I'm sure crores of women in our country are silently sending gratitude ur way — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 21, 2018

@mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar No gst on sanitary napkins This Make your mission to women hygiene and health more strong — Sah Dev Rahar घर में रहे सुरक्षित रहें (@vishnoisahdev) July 21, 2018

What A Victory.. ✌ Congratulations @akshaykumar and the entire Padman team https://t.co/bqcYqp6bfr — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) July 22, 2018

When DiCaprio & Pitt attended the premiere of Once Upon A Time in...Hollywood

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of recent times. It features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in major roles. The film received several awards and accolades, including Academy Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and other stars grabbed massive attention when they attended the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre, located in California, this day last year.

Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, @MargotRobbie and @LeoDiCaprio attend the premiere of "Once Upon A Time in... Hollywood" @OnceInHollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 22, 2019. Photos by Jim Ruymen for @UPI. pic.twitter.com/R0ayoVFS1K — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) July 23, 2019

