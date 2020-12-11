Radhika Apte Excited As ‘A Call To Spy’ Releases In India, Says ‘Have Been Waiting'

After a long wait, eager fans can watch a glimpse of Radhika Apte’s international film A Call To Spy that released on Amazon Prime on December 11. The film that has garnered immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for her spectacular performance as Noor Inayat Khan has finally been released for the Indian fans.

Radhika Apte's A Call to Spy releases in India

The Sacred Games actress shared her experience of being a part of the film in a press statement and said "Since the movie has already premiered globally, I have been waiting for the moment when Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama. I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world.”

As per the report in IBC Time, Vijay Subramaniam who is the Director and Head of the content at Amazon Prime Video India said that the movie is a fascinating story of female war-time agents. The plot is something that audiences are yet to witness in prominence. He further stated that Amazon Prime Video India is glad to bring the inspiring story to their customers in India.

The historical drama was released in the month of November in the UK and the USA. The movie is well-received for its strong performance and timely themes. The plot of the movie revolves around unrecognized three female spies of Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE). The spies worked to undermine the Nazi regime in France.

Radhika, on-screen is nothing but a delight to watch, and the success that OTT is tasting today, a big credit goes under her count for making it such a huge hit with her performances. The actress has also earned international acclaim with her performance in Sacred Games followed by Lust Stories which were nominated at the 2019 International Emmy Awards. Radhika Apte’s repertoire in Bollywood is also quite impressive, having two National Award-winning films like Padman and Andhadhun under her belt. Radhika was last seen in the film, Raat Akeli Hai, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor currently has Shantaram in her kitty.

