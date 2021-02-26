Radhika Madan Shares 'Postcards' From Land Of Rising Sun On Instagram; Watch

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video about the beautiful north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The video shared by the actor comprised of beautiful tourist locations including temples, monasteries and other natural spots like wildlife reserves and clean rivers. This post was about a National Geographic show titled Postcards From Arunachal, which will air tomorrow, February 27 at 10 AM.

Radhika Madan's Postcards from Arunachal

The Indian north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, fondly known as the 'land of the rising sun' is one of the most scenic states in the country and offers a lot of tourist attractions to visitors. Bollywood actor Radhika Madan recently took to her IG handle and posted a one-minute long video, wherein she could be seen exploring the stunning north-eastern land. In the video, Radhika visits the Arunachal Pradesh monasteries and interacts with the native people of the land, and also states that it feels calm just being there. She further mingles with the ladies of the state and learns jewelry making from them and in return, teaches them something she knows, which is Bollywood dancing.

Radhika not only tried her hand at river-rafting as shown in the IGTV video, but she also played football with the local kids and went in search of exotic animals that reside in the north-eastern state's forests. Her caption read, "Postcards from Arunachal. Because of the amazing response and the love you showed towards our project "Postcards from Arunachal ". We are having a repeat telecast of the same. Do tune in TOMORROW at 10 am in case you missed it. Immerse yourself in the colours, culture and diversity of Arunachal Pradesh as you journey with me to the land of the rising sun. Tune-in to Postcards From Arunachal, 27th February at 10 AM on National Geographic. @natgeoindia"

Radhika Madan's video on what to see in Arunachal Pradesh garnered close to 20k views within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the actor were stunned by the beauty of the state and commented saying that the north-east truly is incredible. While one follower wrote, "Wonderful ArunachalðŸŒ„â¤ï¸", others called her beautiful and stated that they will definitely watch the Nat Geo show about the state.

Image Credits: Radhika Madan official Instagram Account

