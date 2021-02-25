Radhika Madan Looks Sizzling In Red; Fans Comment 'Hey Garmi'

Actress Radhika Madan of the Angrezi Medium fame took to Instagram on Thursday, February 25 to post a picture of her in a red hot look. Along with the picture, Radhika wrote a fitting caption that describes her look. Radhika's fans were wowed by the picture and couldn't stop gushing over how hot she looks in the picture.

Also Read: Radhika Madan Celebrates 'femme' In Her, Looks Elegant In A Yellow Lehenga

Radhika Madan stuns in Red

Radhika Madan recently blessed her Instagram feed by posting stunning photos of herself. The actress is wearing a red off the shoulder top along with some denim jeans. The actress is lying down on the floor for the picture giving us a small glimpse into her house and the view from her balcony. Along with the picture she wrote, "Red, Set. No!" Check out Radhika Madan's Instagram post below:

Also Read: Radhika Madan Flaunts Her New Look In A Stunning Post, Says 'Short Hair, Whatta Playa'

As soon as the picture was posted, Radhika's fans made it a point to tell her how beautiful and stunning she looks. The netizens kept flooding her comment section with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "Hey Garmi" while another commented, "Rad. You always nail it." Television actor Arjun Bijlani also commented on Radhika Madan's photos by dropping some emojis. Take a look at some of the fan comments below:

Also Read: Radhika Madan Plays The Casio, Quips 'thoda Show Off Karna Tha' In Instagram Video

Radhika Madan's Photos

Radhika Madan often treats her fans with photos and videos that give her fans a candid look into her personal and professional life. Prior to this, she had posted a picture flaunting her hat while wearing an olive green tank top with some denim shorts and a denim jacket. She recently won the Dadasheb Phadke International Film Festival award for her performance as Tarika Bansal in the movie Angrezi Medium in which she played the daughter of the late actor Irrfan Khan.

The actress was also a part of the National Geographic travel show Postcards from Arunachal. She had recently shared the teaser of the travel show on her Instagram channel. Take a look at some of Radhika Madan's photos and videos below:

Also Read: Radhika Madan Reminisces Her Mesmerising Trip To Arunachal Pradesh, Shares Video

Radhika Madan's movies and upcoming projects.

Radhika started her career as a television actor in the Colors serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, where she played the role of Ishani Vaghela. The show ran for more than a year on the channel. Post that the actor also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. She has also made an appearance in the film Patakhaa alongside Sanya Malhotra which was helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj. Radhika was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium which released in 2020.

Radhika currently has Shiddat in the pipeline. The movie is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and is produced by T-Series and Maddock Films. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty in the lead. The movie was supposed to have a theatrical release in September 2020 but got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.