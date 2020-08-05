Ranveer Singh Digs Out A Stylish Childhood Picture, Says 'Style Mein Rehne Ka'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his exuberant and flashy sense of style. The Gully Boy actor has made headlines for dressing up in a quirky way and nailing the looks to perfection. Singh has now taken to his social media and shared an adorable picture from his childhood. The actor can be seen posing for the lens as he leans on the sofa and flashes an adorable smile at the camera. Check out the picture shared on Ranveer Singh’s Instagram.

Ranveer Singh’s childhood photo

Ranveer wore a white coloured full arms turtle neck t-shirt and paired it with a pair of dark coloured trousers. He also wore a brown coloured belt with a golden buckle to complete the look. Ranveer Singh sported short hair, which complemented the look perfectly. While posting the picture on his social media account, Singh mentioned that he was a stylish kid. He took to his Instagram and wrote. “Style mein rehne ka.” [sic]

Ranveer Singh has been sharing pictures from his childhood on his social media. He often shared throwback pictures with hilarious captions and gives his fans a glimpse of his childhood. Singh had previously revealed that he is a total 90s kid and that he used to love watching television when he was a kid. A news wire had previously quoted Ranveer Singh saying that he is a ‘product of television’. He stated that he used to love watching television as a child and that the 90s era completely defines him.

On the professional front

Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film ’83. ’83 is an upcoming sports flick directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. The plot of the film revolves around Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the Indian national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The movie, ‘83 is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is expected to release in three languages, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The release of the film has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

