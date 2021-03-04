Radhika Madan To Star In 2 Netflix Original Films 'Feels Like Ishq' And 'Ray'

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan is known for her films like Pataakha and Angrezi Medium. Netflix recently announced a new set of films that will release in the year 2021 with Madan starring in two of those originals. She shared a small snippet from her films on her Instagram. Read on to know more about Radhika Madan's movies on Netflix that will stream this year.

Also read | Radhika Madan Looks Ravishing In Red, Leaves Fans Impressed; See Post

Radhika Madan's movies on Netflix that will release in 2021

Radhika Madan announced that she will be seen in 2 Netflix movies back to back. She wrote, "Is Baar menu me apne 2 item!

Zaroor try kijiyeja." She wrote that the audience will get to meet Avani in the movie Feels like Ishq. She also asked to say hello to Divya didi in the film Ray. She shared a picture of Feels like Ishq along with Amol Parashar. In the next still, she was with actor Harshwardhan Kapoor. Take a look at Radhika Madan's Instagram post here.

Also read | Radhika Madan Plays The Casio, Quips 'thoda Show Off Karna Tha' In Instagram Video

Reactions to Radhika Madan's announcement

As soon as Radhika shared the news, several fans of her commented on the video. Her co-star Harshwardhan wrote that he cannot wait for the viewers to watch the film. Isha Talwar wrote that there are only boutique items on the menu of Netflix this time. Her fans wrote that they are extremely excited to watch her films. Other fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on Radhika Madan's Instagram announcement.

Image source: Radhika Madan's Instagram

Also read | Radhika Madan Celebrates 'femme' In Her, Looks Elegant In A Yellow Lehenga

More about Feels like Ishq and Ray

Feels like Ishq is an anthology with 7 different heartwarming romantic stories. These films are directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Ashima Chibber, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, and Sachin Kundalkar. They will star actors like Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chugh, Mihir Ahuja, Kymsleen Kholie, Bhavesh Babani, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, Tanya Maniktala, Skand Thakur, Zayn Marie Khan, and Neeraj Madhav.

Ray, on the other hand, is directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey. The film will star Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Bidita Bag, Kharaj Mukherjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shruthy Menon, Anindita Bose, Neeraj Purohit, Lovleen Misra, Raghubir Yadav, and Manoj Pahwa. The film will have various short stories written by Satyajit Ray. Radhika and Harshwardhan will be seen in one of those stories.

Also read | Radhika Madan Shares 'Postcards' From Land Of Rising Sun On Instagram; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.