Radhika Madan Urges People To Not Focus All Energy Into Complaining About Nepotism

In the past few weeks, there has been a constant debate about nepotism and the privilege of star kids in Bollywood. Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan recently decided to weigh in on the issue. She even revealed that she had auditioned for Student of The Year a few years ago.

Radhika Madan talks about nepotism

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Radhika Madan opened up about her thoughts on nepotism. She added that as an actor, one’s job is to go down and ask the makers to give them an audition. Radhika Madan revealed that is how she got her roles in films like Pataakha and Angrezi Medium. She added that she would go to the makers and ask them if she can audition for a role.

Radhika Madan further said that one needs to stop “cribbing” and start working on themselves instead. She also added that while the situation is being addressed, one should utilise their time by not complaining about it but instead work on bettering themselves. Focusing on the same Radhika Madan further added that one should try not to put their entire energy into the situation instead work too.

Talking about the time she lost Student Of The Year, Radhika Madan revealed that it was due to her fault. She revealed that she went on to give one of the worst auditions she has given till date since then, she was too scared. Radhika Madan also revealed that she even had a fever while auditioning for Student Of The Year. She added that hence, she will not blame the production house for not casting her and she did not perform well.

Reflecting on the time when she did not have any films in her kitty, Radhika Madan revealed that her film, Mard was shelved for a year and a half. However, during this time she decided to not crib and instead work on herself. Radhika Madan revealed how she learned different crafts including continuing her martial arts training.

Concluding her statements, Radhika Madan said that one should work on their craft and plan on taking the entertainment industry to the next level. She also added that there is no point in fighting. She further mentioned that one should always be focused on their work. Radhika Madan was last seen in the Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium earlier this year. She will be next seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s Shiddat.

