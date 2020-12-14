'Raees' Leading Actor Mahira Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'It's Been Rough'

On December 13, actor Mahira Khan took to her social media handle and shared an important health update with her fans. In a brief not-post, Mahira stated that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and she has isolated herself. While sharing the news, Khan also asked people who were in close contact with her for the last few days to get themselves tested.

Before signing off, Mahira requested everyone to wear face masks and follow the necessary precautions. She concluded the note and added, "Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome". On the other hand, Instagramming the post, Mahira Khan used a red-rose and a black-heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at her post.

Mahira Khan's COVID-19 test

Within a couple of hours, the 35-year-old actor's post managed to bag more than 192k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, a handful of her co-actors and industry peers took to the comments section to wish for Mahira's speedy recovery. Minall Khan, Adnan Malik, Rehmat Ajmal and Hadiqa Kiani, were few to names, who were quick to respond. Mouni Roy too wrote, "Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest". Meanwhile, many from the Raees actor's 6.9M followers on the photo-sharing platform also flooded the comments box to extended their prayers.

Coming to her professional front, Mahira recently wrapped the shoot of her upcoming project, which will also feature Fawad Khan, in Lahore. While sharing the pictures from the sets of Neelofar, Khan showered praises on the cast and the crew and proclaimed that she has left a piece of her soul with them. Interestingly, Neelofar will mark Mahira’s third screen outing with Fawad after the 2012 blockbuster TV drama Humsafar and the unreleased ambitious film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The Shehr-e-Zaat actor resumed her work in July amid the global pandemic. To share the updates of her whereabouts, Mahira posted a self-portrait. In the caption, she wrote, "Feels surreal to be back on set after so many months. Ohh but to be able to face a camera again.. even if it’s for a short bit - bliss".

