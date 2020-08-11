Rahat Indori's Demise: Anupam Kher And Pankaj Tripathi Mourn The Loss

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10, breathed his last hours after succumbing to a cardiac arrest. The 70-year old was being treated in the ICU of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city after testing positive for coronavirus. Several Bollywood stars are mourning the loss of the great poet on social media. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi payed tribute to the famous poet on Twitter while offering their condolences.

Anupam Kher & Pankaj Tripathi mourn Rahat Indori's loss

Anupam while mourning the loss of the renowned poet, wrote that the words of Rahat Indori sahib will always boost the morale of all his fans and will guide all in difficult times. Apart from Anupam, Pankaj also shared a post on the micro-blogging site where he saluted the poet for his iconic words and wrote that his words will also chime in the hearts of his fans.

“ये केचियाँ हमें उड़ने से खाक रोकेंगी,

की हम परों से नहीं हौसलों से उड़ते हैं.”



राहत इंदौरी साहब!!



आपकी पंक्तियाँ हमेशा हमारा हौसला बढ़ाए रखेगी और हमारा मार्गदर्शन करेंगी। ओम शांति! 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 11, 2020

Rahat Indori was undergoing treatment in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, where the chest department head Dr. Ravi Dosi told PTI that the poet has pneumonia and is being given oxygen. Indori's son said his father was suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes. The 70-year-old, who was quite active on social media, has updated about his health condition on Twitter to announce that he has tested for the virus on August 10.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

The artist mentioned that he felt he was showing symptoms that were linked to the virus and decided to get tested. This is when the results showed that he was positive. He asked for his fans and admirers to pray for him and hoped that he got well soon. He also had another request that he mentioned in his tweet. He requested people to not call him or his family members to ask about his health and more details. He added that he would keep posting about his health and keep his friends, family and fans updated through Twitter and Facebook.

