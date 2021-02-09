Sharad Kelkar Gives Sneak-peek Into Daughter's 7th Birthday Bash; Says 'How Time Flies'

Sharad Kelkar's daughter, Kesha celebrated her 7th birthday on February 7, Sunday. As wishes were pouring in for the latter, the actor took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into her birthday bash. Sharad Kelkar reposted wife Keerti Kelkar's Instagram post, wherein Kesha can be seen all dolled up and ready to blow her unicorn candle. Sharing Kesha's birthday party pictures, Kelkar also penned a sweet note dedicated to his little munchkin.

Sharad Kelkar's daughter turns 7

In this Instagram post, Sharad Kelkar's daughter stunned in a pink princess dress. The seven-year-old also sported a faux fur hairband. Kesha was surprised with a three-tier unicorn cake, filled with rainbows and stars. Sharad Kelkar's caption read as "You are 7 already how time flies I love you baby I love you so so much thank you for all the hugs all the kisses specially the ones you give in your sleep:) thank you for all the lessons thank you for all the questions thank you for everything and more 😘 happy happy birthday my love".

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar enjoys morning tea amid snowy mountains of Kashmir

On Kesha Kelkar's birthday, Sharad shared a series of throwback pictures with the former. In the first post, the actor shared his picture with baby Kesha. Here, the latter looks a few months old and Sharad can be seen kissing her. Sharing this picture on social media, Kelkar wrote, "Kesha my child, I love you. No matter what, I will always be there for you. Wish you a very #happybirthday".

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar to lend voice for 'The Legend of Hanuman', calls it 'unique experience'

Sharad Kelkar also shared a Reel video featuring his throwback pics with Kesha. Adding the emotional song, Tu Jo Mila, the star wrote, "Nothing is more precious than you my child. Happy birthday😍". Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's Reel video with daughter Kesha.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar shares adorable pics with daughter while flying kites for Makar Sankranthi

Finally, the star shared another throwback picture of him with Kesha. In this Instagram post, he uploaded his daughter's baby pictures. As seen in the caption, Sharad wished his daughter saying, "Happy birthday my princess Kesha❤️ May your day be as bright as your smile and as lovely as you".

Also Read | 'Black Widows' cast boasts of popular television actors like Mona Singh and Sharad Kelkar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.