Rajeev Sen Set To Make Bollywood Debut With 'Iti', Shares New Poster Of The Film

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Iti — Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The makers of the film unveiled the new poster on July 20, featuring Rajeev Sen who will be seen essaying the role of Rohit Vardhan. The intriguing poster shared by Rajeev on Instagram showcases his character as dark and shady which is sure to leave fans craving for more.

Rajeev Sen to make his Bollywood debut

The upcoming film will also mark the first collaboration between Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment. The film is directed and written by Vishal Mishra. The poster further shows Rajeev seated inside a vintage car with his face covered in darkness. Interestingly a map of India and Pakistan has been drawn on his car that somewhere hints at the storyline of the film which might revolve around the two countries. As per reports, director Vishal spoke about Rajeev’s character in the film and said that Rohit Vardhan is suave and sophisticated and Rajeev is apt for the part.

Meanwhile, Rajeev who is excited about his upcoming film opened up to a media outlet and reportedly said that he wants the audience to not only see his performance but also feel and experience his character. Rajeev also expressed his happiness of working on his first with Vishal and reportedly said that he has guided him well throughout the prep-work. He is also thankful to the producers for giving him a wonderful debut.

Apart from this, Vivek Oberoi earlier took to his social media handle and announced that legendary music composer, Rajesh Roshan will be composing the music for his production, Iti. He wrote that it is an honour for him to have the legendary Rajesh Roshan on-board, to compose music for Iti. Vivek even thanked him for doing this for the team. Vivek Oberoi announced his first production venture, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder last month. It revolves around a woman who is trying to solve her own murder. The film is scheduled to go on floors by October. Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder is expected to release by early 2021.

Earlier this month, Vivek Oberoi also announced his second production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It is directed by Vishal Mishra, and will also be based on true events from Gurugram. In another tweet followed by the announcement, Vivek Oberoi added that they will be selecting the cast of the film without any biases.

