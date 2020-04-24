Rajinikanth's Fan Murders Vijay's Fan Over COVID-19 Fund Donations; Details

Vijay and Rajinikanth are two of the most well-known actors in Tamil Nadu. The two enjoy a huge fan following not just in Tamil Nadu but all over India. As per reports, a shocking incident has recently taken place where Rajinikanth's fan allegedly killed Vijay's fan after a fight that erupted over the coronavirus relief funds.

According to recent reports, Vijay's fan M Yuvaraj (aged 22) and his neighbour were engaged in a heated argument with A Dinesh Babu (aged 22), a self-proclaimed fan of superstar Rajinikanth, on Thursday (April 23). It was also reported that Yuvaraj and Dinesh were best friends and spent a month at home together. They were reportedly in an intoxicated state as the fight escalated.

As per reports, the two best friends tried to prove their respective stars contributing more to COVID-19 relief funds than the other person. The fight got went out of control when Dinesh Babu attacked Yuvaraj and pinned him to the ground. The latter died on the spot leaving everyone shocked.

Police officials in Marakanam have arrested A Dinesh Babu linked to the murder. Further investigation is on surrounding the murder. The body of Yuvaraj was sent for post-mortem to a hospital in Kalapet, Puducherry.

Recently, Vijay donated ₹ 1.3 crores to the PM-CARES coronavirus relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Funds of several states. On the other hand, Rajinikanth has contributed ₹ 50 lakh to the coronavirus relief funds and will also provide groceries to members of Nadigar Sangam.

