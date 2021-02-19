Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon To Star In Dinesh Vijan-Mahaveer Jain's Next

Filmmaker and producer Mahaveer Jain, who is known for films such as Khandaani Shafakhana, Malaal and more, is all set to join hands with producer and director Dinesh Vijan on an upcoming project. This upcoming project is reported to be a family comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Business Analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to reveal news about the same.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh shared a picture of Mahaveer and Dinesh posing for the camera and penned a note on the same. Take a look at the post below.

While most of the details of the film are still kept under wraps, it has been rumoured that the film is based on a high-concept theme and will see actors in never-seen-before avatars. The family comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurana along with many other talented actors in the cast. Fans are sure to be very excited about the upcoming film.

More about the film

The project will be directed by Abhishek Jain, who has previously held popular Gujarati films. The Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer will mark the debut of the director in the Hindi film industry. Rajkummar and Kriti are also all set to share screen space together after their much-acclaimed film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Mahaveer Jain and Dinesh Vijan recently flew to Vaishno Devi in order to seek Ma Vaishno Devi's blessings to kickstart the film.

As per Bollywoodlife, Abhishek Jain said they were pleased to announce hi next with Dinesh Vijan. He added that the movie is going to be a path-breaking one, and they are sure the audience has never seen anything like that before. Family comedies were a dominant genre back in the day and they want to take it back to contemporary cinema. They have a stellar cast and a talented crew and cannot wait to share the movie with the rest of the world, added Jain.

