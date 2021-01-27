Rajkummar Rao Bags Honorable Gold House Awards, Fans Chant He 'deserves It'

Actor Rajkummar Rao who has been garnering tremendous love and appreciation for his latest release The White Tiger has now bagged another honour from Gold House. On Wednesday, January 27, Rajkummar Rao, took to Instagram, to announce that he has won the Gold House award for the Best supporting actor category. While making the announcement, the actor also thanked the Gold House for the honourable mention.

Rajkummar Rao thanks Gold House

In the post, fans can see a glimpse of all the actors who have been nominated by the Gold House. While expressing his thankfulness, the actor stated that he feels ‘honoured’. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

ALSO READ| Rajkummar Rao Expresses Gratitude To 'The White Tiger' Team, Thanks Fans For Their Love

As soon as the announcement surfaced on the photo-sharing applications, fans of the actor flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. Many fans also went on to express that Rajkummar deserves the ‘best actor’ award. Check out how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| 'The White Tiger': Priyanka Chopra Receives Praises From In-laws, Hail Her Work In Film

Previously, after receiving massive love from fans, Rajkummar took to Twitter and penned an appreciation post while thanking the entire team of the film. While sharing the heart-warming note, the actor also shared a slew of BTS pictures from the set of the film. The candid pictures featured the actor spending a gala time with the crew members associated with the masterpiece.

Thank you so much guys for all the love that’s pouring in from all over the world for our film The White Tiger and for my performance as Ashok. Thank you my brother Ramin for this wonderful experience.

Thank you so much guys for all the love that’s pouring in from all over the world for our film #TheWhiteTiger and for my performance as Ashok. Thank u my brother #Ramin for this wonderful experience. â¤ï¸ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/t2AlEHPNRQ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 26, 2021

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Fans For Loving 'The White Tiger'; Fans Call It 'great Film'

Earlier even, Priyanka Chopra who essayed the role of Pinky in the film, took to Instagram to share intriguing details of her character. The actor opined that her character Pinky was the ‘catalyst’ of the story while explaining her approach of choosing the character. Take a look:

I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one? Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!

ALSO READ| 'The White Tiger', 'Super Over', 'Boitorini '& Other Most-awaited Films Released This Week

(Promo Image Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram & Image Credit: Joe Dsouza)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.