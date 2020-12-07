Rajkummar Rao Basks In 'Sardi Ki Dhoop' And Flaunts A Poker Face Look Posing In A Farm

After impressing the audience with his exemplary performances in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, Rajkummar Rao is currently busy shooting for his next untitled film with Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Kriti Sanon. While rumours were rife that Rajkummar and Kriti will commence the shoot of producer Dinesh Jain's upcoming film in Chandigarh, the Stree actor has shared two photographs of himself from a farm in Chandigarh to express his love for winters. Sharing two sun-kissed photographs of himself clicked by Dinesh's sister Pooja Jain on Instagram, Rajkummar flaunted a dapper white and blue ensemble.

Rajkummar Rao wonders why 'winters are this lovely?"

Earlier this morning, i.e. December 7, 2020, Rajkummar Rao shared yet another glimpse of his me-time in a Chandigarh farm as he expressed his love for winters. In the picture shared by the Trapped actor, he looked nothing less than suave in a white sweatshirt which he paired with light-blue jeans and white sneakers. He rounded off his outfit with a well-kempt hairdo and a groomed stubble rocking a poker face look.

Along with sharing his portrait shot on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤§à¥‚à¤ªà¥¤ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤‡à¤¤à¤¨à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‚à¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ (Winter sunlight. Why are winters this lovely?) (sic)". Soon after he shared the photo on his IG handle, his longtime ladylove Patralekha slid into the comment section of her beau's post and showered him with heaps of praise as she wrote, "Beautiful Boy". Even Aditi Rao Hydari couldn't hold back but express her opinion about the photograph as she wrote, "Such a byoot raj".

Check out Rajkummar Rao's Instagram post below:

Yesterday, Rajkummar Rao quoted American spiritual teacher Robert Adams by sharing a sun-kissed photograph of himself riding a cycle farm and captioned the post, "Within you is the light of a thousand suns". Giving 'credits' to Pooja Jain in the caption of his post, Rajkummar revealed that the picture was shot by Dinesh Jain's sister.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, not so long ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed that Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled film's shoot commenced from October 30, 2020. The film is also said to star Aparshakti Khurrana and Ratna Pathak in supporting roles while it has director Abhishek Jain at its helm.

FILMING TO BEGIN... Dinesh Vijan's next film - starring #RajkummarRao and #KritiSanon - will commence shoot on 30 Oct 2020 in #Chandigarh... Costars #AparshaktiKhurana, #PareshRawal and #RatnaPathakShah... Directed by Abhishek Jain... Title will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/f7Mxvnikop — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2020

