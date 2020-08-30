Rajkummar Rao's Birthday: 5 Times The Actor Transformed His Personality In A Film

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. Rajkummar Rao’s movies often portray him in a rather unique ‘avatar’. The celebrated actor’s birthday is soon approaching. Here is some interesting trivia to celebrate Rajkummar Rao’s birthday.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte's Tamil Movies To Add To Your Movie List, From 'Kabali' To 'Vetri Selvan'

Rajkummar Rao’s movies where his personality changed:

Rajjkummar Rao has played several unique characters in the span of his career. Further, several of these characters have massively transformed by the end of the film. Here’s a list of 5 films in which Rajkummar Rao changed his character's personality midway through a movie:

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's Binge-worthy Movies To Add To You Movie List; 'Roar' To 'My Birthday Song'

Bareilly Ki Barfi:

Bareilly Ki Barfi starred actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. This film showcases a free-spirited girl who is pressurized by her parents to get married. However, her life changes when she meets Chirag and Pritam. Rajkummar Rao played the role of Pritam Vidrohi in this film. Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Chirag convinces Pritam to help him. Pritam is the author of the novel, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Since Kriti’s character, Bitti loved the book she asks Ayushmann to introduce her to Pritam. While Rao’s character appears to be meek and innocent, Ayushmann teaches him how to be street smart. Over the course of the film, Rao’s character truly transforms. From a meek and timid saree seller, Pritam turns into a spoilt arrogant man who does not take ‘no’ for an answer.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Malayalam Films That You Can Binge Watch; See List Here

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana:

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a romantic drama film that stars actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. In the film, Rajkummar Rao’s character Satyendra Mishra is set to get married to Kriti Kharbanda. Although it is an arranged marriage, Rao is extremely understanding and also supportive of his fiancée’s career.

However, things start to change when his fiancée escapes from her wedding to pursue her career. This infuriates Rao and he tries to seek revenge. He not only humiliates her but also goes to the extent of sending her to prison. Rao delivered an exceptional performance in this film. He does complete justice to the evolving character graph.

Trapped:

This film showcases a call centre employee who plans to elope with his girlfriend. While the protagonist seems to be extremely mundane in the beginning, his character transforms towards the end. Rao moves into a high-rise apartment complex. However, he does not inform anybody about this. Things take an ugly turn when the protagonist gets trapped in the apartment. The film showcases Rao’s desperate attempts to escape. Rao even goes to the extent of tracing the word ‘help’ with his blood.

Judgementall Hai Kya:

This film stars actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Kangana features as a strange yet wealthy woman who lives alone in her house. However, she soon has neighbours, Rajkummar Rao and his wife. While Rao and his wife appear to be extremely normal, an accident takes place in their kitchen due to which Rao’s wife succumbs to death. After two years, Kangana meets Rao’s character in London.

Rao has now married her cousin. Kangana strongly suspects Rao and believes that he is a murderer. The climax showcases a rather unpredictable twist for Rao does turn out to be a serial killer who conspired to kill his ex-wife. Further, he even tries to kill Kangana and his present wife, however, he fails in his attempt to do so.

Queen:

Kangana Ranaut’s comedy-drama Queen was a huge hit at the box office. Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Kangana’s fiancée who dumps her a day before the wedding. His character is showcased as a typical male chauvinist who constantly dominates his better half. However, things start to change when Kangana sends Rao a photograph from her ‘solo honeymoon trip’. Rao realizes that his fiancée has now adopted a modern way of life and hence develops a liking for her. He then showcases a desperate attempt to win over his fiancée yet again.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram's Telugu Movies That You May Have Missed; Check List

Source: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.