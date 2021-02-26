Rajkummar Rao Celebrates Five Years Of Drama Film 'Aligarh'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has impressed the audience with his portrayal of various unique characters in his films and one such movie which struck a chord among the audience was Aligarh. The movie completed five years on February 26, 2021, and Rajkummar took to his Instagram story to commemorate the same.

The 2016 movie, based on the life of Dr Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, who was terminated from his job because of his sexual-orientation, featured actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Rajkummar Rao commemorates 5 years of Aligarh

In his Instagram story, Rajkummar shared the poster of the film and captioned it by writing '5 years'. In the poster, he is seen clicking a picture with Manoj Bajpyaee's character. Aligarh released in 2015 and is based on true events.

Image courtesy- @rajkummar_rao Instagram

It is directed by Hansal Mehta also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Ramchandra Siras, played by Bajpayee, who is a Marathi professor at the Aligarh Muslim University. He gets suspended from the university because he is filmed having intercourse with a male rickshaw puller. The clip goes viral and is forced to leave his residence at the university as well.

A journalist, played by Rao, meets him to know his side of the story and is also sympathetic to him as well. Siras' case is taken to court and eventually, the hearing comes in favour. He is allowed to teach again but before he can go back to work, he is found dead. Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor award at the 10th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Rajkummar Rao's movies

Rajkummar Rao rose to fame with his performance in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He then went on to star in several blockbuster films like Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2, Kai Po Che!, CityLights, Queen, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. He is currently filming for Badhaai Do. It is the sequel of the 2018 Ayushmann Khurana starrer Badhaai Ho. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar as his female lead. It is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. He is also gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy film Roohi. It is slated to release on March 11, 2021. The movie also stars Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kulkarni. Janhvi plays the character of a ghost bride who abducts other brides when their husbands are not looking.

Image courtesy- @rajkummar_rao Instagram

