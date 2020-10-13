Patralekhaa Wins Beau Rajkummar Rao's Heart Yet Again With 'Mirror Mirror' Post

After shelling out major couple goals with their recent 'Couple Goals Check Challenge', Rajkummar Rao went all-hearts on ladylove Patralekhaa's latest 'Mirror Mirror' pictures on Instagram. Earlier today, the Love Games actor took to her IG handle to post a streak of pictures as she posed next to a wall-length mirror flaunting her shirt dress. Soon, her longtime beau Rajkummar Rao slid into the comment section of the post to share his reaction to the pictures.

Rajkummar Rao gets into romantic banter with Patralekhaa

On October 13, 2020, actor Patralekhaa shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram handle as she posed for the camera in a white shirt dress with ruffled sleeves. She paired her look with a pair of chunky black boots and her hair tied in a messy bun. Patralekhaa kept her makeup minimal with a nude undertone and classic red lips. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post 'Mirror Mirror' as she posed next to a wall-length mirror.

Within a couple of minutes after the post was shared on the social media platform, her lover and Stree actor Rajkummar Rao couldn't hold back but compliment his lady. Rajkummar took to the comment section of his girlfriend's post and went all-hearts to give her post a big thumbs-up. Apart from the Trapped actor, the polyglot actor Aditi Rao Hydari also showered Patralekhaa with love as she commented, "Byoot!!".

A couple of days ago, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao played a fun 'Couple Goals Check Challenge', wherein they spilt the beans about their relationship and made some adorable revelations. In the video shared by his ladylove, Rajkummar also revealed that he has become a black coffee fanatic because of his girlfriend. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar's upcoming sports film titled Chhalaang has finally gotten a new release date and will be premiered on an OTT platform. The Hansal Mehta directorial will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, 2020. The film also boasts of Nushrat Bharucha and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles.

