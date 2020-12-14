Rajkummar Rao's Pic With Patralekhaa Leaves Fans Confused As He Looks Just Like Kohli

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to share a dashing picture of himself, alongside his long term girlfriend, Patralekhaa. In the picture posted, the two actors are seen enjoying each other’s embrace while wearing a huge smile across their faces. Through the caption of the post, the two actors have indicated how much they love each other. The highlight of this photograph is Rajkummar Rao’s beard as fans believe there a close resemblance between him and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Rajkummar Rao as Virat Kohli?

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently treated his fans with a stunning picture from the time he spent some quality time with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa. In the picture posted, the two love birds are spotted posing for the selfie camera at a snow-studded space with natural dim lighting. The actors are seen sitting beneath a cosy shed while a bed of snow is spotted in the background.

In the photograph shared, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are seen donning thick black jackets to keep themselves protected from the extreme weather condition. Patralekhaa is seen donning a black jacket which has a beige and off white coloured fur around the hoodie. She is also spotted with a white headband which also keeps her ears protected. The actor has opted for a minimum makeup look with light eyebrow lining and nude lipstick.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, is seen wearing a zipper jacket with a maroon beanie around his head. His beard-style stands out in the pictures as it is the iconic cut donned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. His appearance has led people to believe that he would be the most appropriate option if Bollywood ever decides to make a biopic on the life of Virat Kohli.

In the caption for the post, Rajkummar Rao has indicated how much he loved his girlfriend and the idea of them staying a couple. He has also added a red heart to express his thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram here.

In the caption for the post, a bunch of people have mentioned that at the first glace, they mistook Rajkummar Rao for Virat Kohli. They have mentioned that the resemblance between the two personalities is uncanny and hence Rajkummar would be an apt fit if a film on Virat Kohli is made. A bunch of people have also speculated that the biopic is already underway as Patralekhaa also looks like Anushka Sharma here.

