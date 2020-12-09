Rajkummar Rao Slays In A Pair Of Vibrant Blue Tracks; Displays His Witty Caption Game

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram to share a fun picture of himself from a stunning green location. In the picture posted, he could be seen sitting next to a pool while wearing a sweet smile across his face. Through the caption for the post, the actor indicated that he has trouble finding a new caption for every picture and hence he has come up with a new solution. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love his witty caption game.

Rajkummar Rao’s casual click

In this picture, the actor is spotted in a pair of vibrant blue track pants which has been aptly paired with a simple white Tshirt. The top also has simple blueprint which goes well with the bottoms. He has added a pair of black sliders to the look, enhancing the style quotient. Rajkummar Rao is also seen wearing round black shades to add an urban cool touch to the attire. His vibrant outfit creates a great contrast with the green background, adding vigour to the photograph.

In the caption for the post, Rajkummar Rao has mentioned how difficult it is to come up with an interesting caption for every post. He has also written that this problem is faced by a huge number of people and hence it must be addressed at some point. He has further stated that keeping this issue in mind, he decided to make this problem, his caption. Rajkummar Rao has also put up the famous saying that every problem comes with a solution in itself.

Read Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi's ‘Badhaai Do’ To Explore Marriage Between Gay Man & Lesbian Woman?

Also read Rajkummar Rao Basks In 'Sardi Ki Dhoop' And Flaunts A Poker Face Look Posing In A Farm

In the comments section of the post, Rajkummar Rao has received a lot of appreciation for his witty caption. A few people have also complimented his pictures through various emoticons. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Read Rajkummar Rao Shows Off "Mehnat Ka Phal" As He Shares Chiseled Post-work Out Pic

Also read Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Cannot Restrict Himself To Only One Genre

Image Courtesy: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.