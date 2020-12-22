Rajkummar Rao's Fan Creates His Portrait Using 500 Rubik’s Cubes, Actor Lauds Artwork

Actor Rajkummar Rao received love from a fan Sumeet Dwibedy who created a portrait of the actor using 500 Rubik’s cubes. The actor re-shared a video on his Instagram story where Dwibedy can be seen constructing the portrait which was just awe-inspiring for the fans of the actor. The actor who was overwhelmed by the beautiful gesture by the fans thanked Sumeet and wrote, “Thank you, @cubemaster_sd. Amazing work brother.”

Rajkummar Rao shares fan's tribute

Dwibedy had shared the recording on his Instagram account on December 20 and captioned it as “A portrait with 500 Rubik’s cube.” The video showed a time-lapse of the artist creating the portrait with the cubes and later it transformed into a picture of the Neuton actor. The way the artist was assembling the cubes just surprised the sans of the actor. One of the users hailed the artist and wrote, “This is the best form of art I have ever seen.” Another user wrote, “Genius” while a third user wrote, “amazing artwork.”

Read: Rajkummar Rao's Pic With Patralekhaa Leaves Fans Confused As He Looks Just Like Kohli

Read: Rajkummar Rao Slays In A Pair Of Vibrant Blue Tracks; Displays His Witty Caption Game

Apart from this, the actor has been vocal about the safety measures that have been adopted by the people. Rajkummar earlier shared a post to request his fans to wear masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote that while everyone is waiting for the vaccine, COVID-19 is still there and 'wear the mask' when you are stepping out. Rao asserted that 'Mask is the only vaccine' for now till the main vaccine comes. "Vaccine ke intezaar mein... Covid hai, Gaya nahi hai abhi, be patient and wear that mask whenever you step out. Mask is the only vaccine for now," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Chhalaang (2020). The actor is also set to star in Badhaai Do, the next film in the Badhaai Ho! franchise, and said the shoot for the project will begin early next year. "It is not a sequel. It is a great franchise. We are taking it forward with a different story and characters," Rao said in an interview with PTI. Badhaai Ho!, directed by Amit Sharma, is 2018 a comedy-drama about a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing an unexpected pregnancy. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, and Surekha Sikri.

Read: Rajkummar Rao Reminds Everyone That 'Mask Is The Only Vaccine' Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Read: Rajkummar Rao Shows Off His Chiseled Body; Says 'need To Get A New Body & New Mindset'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.