Varun Dhawan teases fans with 'Coolie No 1' release date, shares motion poster

After the Amazon Prime Videos announced its slate of the upcoming films that will premiere on the OTT platforms, an elated Varun Dhawan shared an update about his forthcoming film Coolie No 1. The actor shared a motion poster on Instagram while announcing the Christmas release of the much-awaited film of the year.

Coolie No 1 to release on Christmas

The motion poster showcases Varun Dhawan in the complete garb of a coolie who can be seen striking a pose and smiling. Towards the end of the video, the actor’s eyebrows start moving along with the whistle tune played in the background which just added more charm to the amazing poster. The poster also showed that Coolie No1 will mark the 45th film of director David Dhawan. The Judwaa 2 actor captioned the post and wrote that in this world there is no ordinary work and everybody in this world is a coolie. It showed that the film will release on Christmas 2020.

Varun Dhawan will be portraying the character of Mr. Kunwar in his upcoming comedy film. The 1995 film Coolie No 1, starred actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Kader Khan. Govinda received several accolades for his performance in the film. Coolie No 1 went on to become a classic film in the history of the Indian film industry. The film followed the story of a matchmaker who wants to teach a rich man a lesson. He asks a coolie to pose as a rich man and marry the rich man's daughter. The outcomes of this lie further lead to hilarious situations.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the slate made by Amazon Prime videos comprises 9 exciting titles spanning 5 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Coolie No 1, the lineup includes Rajkumar Rao starrer Chhalaang, Bhoomi Pednekar’s Durgavati, Anand Devarakonda starrer Middle-Class Melodies (Telugu), Madhavan starrer Maara (Tamil), Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja featuring Aravinnd Iyer, and Halal Love Story (Malayalam) among others that will start premiering from October 15

