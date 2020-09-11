Raju Kher's Birthday: Take A Look At His Popular Movies And Roles He Played

Veteran actor Raju Kher is celebrating his 63rd birthday today on September 11. The actor and director has been seen in many movies and shows like - Delhi Belly, Slave, Jungle, Sailaab, Umeed, Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro, and many more. So, to commemorate the actor and director on his birthday, let's take a look at some of his most iconic roles in movies.

Raju Kher's movies and popular roles

Jungle as Mr Malhotra

In the film Jungle, Raju Kher played the role of Mr Malhotra. The film came out in 2000 and was produced and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Even though Raju's role was small in the film, it was said to be quite 'impactful' by many critics. The film stars Suniel Shetty, Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar in the lead role.

Bardaasht as Ramona's father

In the film Bardaasht, Raju Kher played the role of Ramona's father. The film came out in 2004 and was produced by Vijay Galani and directed by E. Nivas. The film was based on the screenplay written by Vikram Bhatt. The role of Ramona is played by Tara Sharma in the film and she is Anju's girlfriend. Raju Kher played the supporting role of her kind and loving father in the movie.

Dreams as Pooja's father

Raju Kher has been seen in many different movies and has played many versatile characters. Dreams came out in 2005 and Raju Kher was seen in the intense role of Pooja's father. Pooja was another lead character in the film, her role was played by Neha Pendse. The film was directed by Ashish Chanana.

Delhi Belly as Zubin Mehra

Zubin Mehra is one comical character in the film Delhi Belly. The movie came out in 2011 and had many famous actors in it like - Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala. While Shenaz Treasurywala plays the role of a ditsy air-hostess Sonia Mehra in the film, Raju Kher is seen as her father who can't understand what his daughter is up to and hates her boyfriend (played by Imran Khan).

Shootout at Wadala as Inspector Ambolkar

Shootout at Wadala is a very iconic Gangster movie and Raju Kher plays the role of Inspector Ambolkar in it. Inspector Ambolkar is a serious character and is on top of his game. Shootout at Wadala came out in 2013 and was written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film was a super-hit at the box-office.

Krrish 3 as a scientist at Kaal's Lab

From playing an angry father to a cop, Raju Kher has been seen in many roles. In Krrish 3, he played one of the scientists in the villain's lab. He successfully managed to convince the viewers how evil Kaal was in the film. His character also gets killed. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Promo Pic Credit: Raju Kher's Instagram

