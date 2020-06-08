Rakul Preet Singh Shares A Throwback Video, Says 'can’t Wait To Get Back To Work'

Recently, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a throwback video of her previous photoshoot and wrote, 'Can't wait to get back to work'. In the video, Rakul Preet Singh is seen sporting a printed floral multi-colour dress while carrying a jacket. She looked gorgeous in the baby doll dress with a plunging neck-line. Scroll down to watch the video.

Rakul Preet Singh's quarantine

Apart from sharing throwback videos and photos, Rakul has often given a sneak peek into her cooking, home workout, and indoor games. She has also encouraged people by suggesting innovative ideas of being productive during the lockdown. From using home furniture for a workout session to take her fans for a virtual tour, Rakul has kept her fans engaged with her posts. In an interview, the 29-year-old actor said that the lockdown period is the longest break she has ever taken after starting working.

Rakul Preet Singh's movies

Rakul Preet Singh dipped her toes in Bollywood with the Divya Khosla Kumar directorial, Yaariyan, which released in 2014. Her breakthrough in Bollywood happened with Luv Ranjan’s De De Pyaar De. In the rom-com flick, she was seen romancing Ajay Devgn. Apart from De De Pyar De, she has worked with Sidharth Malhotra for a 2018's release Aiyaary. Her south movies debut happened with Kannada film Gilli. Since then she has been a part of various successful films like Kick 2, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Spyder, Current Theega and Loukyam among many others.

She was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan. She will soon share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in an untitled rom-com. The untitled film was announced in November 2019. It will be jointly bankrolled under the production banner of Bhushan Kumar and John Abraham's production house. The yet-to-be-titled film is touted as a family comedy-drama. Reportedly, the flick will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film Indian 2. The upcoming action-drama will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. Directed by S Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film Indian, which released in 1996.

