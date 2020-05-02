Rakul Preet Singh Plays Fun Childhood Games With Her Brother Aman Amid Lockdown; Watch

While under self-quarantine, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a video where she can be seen playing fun childhood games with her brother Aman Preet

Rakul Preet Singh has found the fun way to beat the lockdown blues while under self-isolation since more than a month. Now that the nationwide lockdown has been extended, the Marjaavaan actor has shared an adorable and super fun video of herself competing in childhood games with her brother Aman Preet while at home. 

In the video, the actor can be seen keeping score between her brother and herself as they play fun games like 'Dog & Bone', 'Kabaddi' and 'Chidiya Udd'. She captioned the post as one of her quarantine diaries and wrote, "When time takes you back to your childhood ❤️" as she tagged her brother.

Amid lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the divas who has paid special attention to her fitness. The actor has shared her fitness routine with fans to motivate them to workout at home and stay healthy amid this crisis. In one of the posts, Rakul Preet Singh wrote how times like these make everyone realise the importance of good health.

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

The actor was seen last in Ramesh Sippy's drama film Shimla Mirchi along wth actors Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao. She will feature next in Kaashvie Nair's upcoming film opposite 2 States actor Arjun Kapoor. Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in the S. Shankar's upcoming Tamil vigilante action thriller film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The movie was scheduled to release on April 14, 2020, but has been postponed given the lockdown throughout the country due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

