Rakul Preet Singh Reminds Paparazzi To Wear A Mask With A Kind Gesture; Watch Video

The Coronavirus pandemic has been increasing day by day in India. Therefore, the Indian Government and health officials are asking everyone to practice self-quarantine and also take proper measures to avoid getting exposed to the novel Coronavirus. There are several Bollywood celebrities who are trying to spread awareness among their fans with the help of social media and also sharing guidelines on what precautions can be taken during the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted visiting a salon at Bandra, Mumbai. The actor while posing for the paps guided them to put a mask with a cute gesture.

Rakul Preet Singh, on March 19, 2020, was spotted and captured by the paps during her visit to a salon in Bandra. The actor happily posed for the paps while she was walking inside the gate of the salon entrance. She stopped two to three times to strike different poses for the paparazzi. While entering into the salon, Rakul Preet Singh turned and by doing an action with her hand asked the paps to roam around wearing a mask. The actor then smiled and went inside the salon.

Bollywood celebrities on Coronavirus

There are several Bollywood celebrities who make sure to tell the paps to stay protected and also urge them to wear a mask if they are roaming around the city. This list includes Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many other Bollywood celebrities. They are also spreading awareness among their fans to be cautious so that they do not get exposed to the Coronavirus outbreak.

