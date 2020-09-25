From Rakul Preet Singh's Confession To Anushka Sharma-Gavaskar Feud: Ent. Recap For Today

Several developments in the NCB's Bollywood's drug-nexus probe made headlines today. Apart from Rakul Preet Singh's big confession to Anushka Sharma-Gavaskar's feud, take a look at all the latest entertainment news from Bollywood that made headlines today on September 25.

ALSO READ| Ashley Tisdale, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma: Celeb Pregnancies That Broke The Internet

Rakul Preet Singh's confession

In a massive revelation to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), actor Rakul Preet Singh claimed that the drugs recovered from her residence belong to Rhea Chakraborty. During her interrogation with the NCB, the actor claimed that Rhea would get drugs delivered at her residence, adding that the stash recovered from her home was not hers, sources said

Anushka Sharma & Gavaskar feud

Today, Anushka Sharma shared her feelings on Gavaskar's comment about Virat and her. On her Instagram story, the Bollywood actor called out the former cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar for passing inappropriate comments. Take a look at Anushka's post here:

Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram story

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma's Monokini Picture Gets This Beautiful Reaction From Samantha Akkineni

Deepika Padukone's 'pre-drinks' Invite revealed

In a massive development, Republic Media Network on Friday accessed more chats exposing a drug WhatsApp group between the top brass plus talent managers of the KWAN talent Agency and Deepika Padukone. The WhatsApp group formed by KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha with Deepika Padukone as the admins, along with Karishma Prakash and KWAN co-founders Anirban Das Blah and Vijay Subramaniam records multiple conversations about drugs from October 2017 which unearths how the agency was active in procuring and supplying drugs. In a set of WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network, Deepika Padukone can be seen discussing a gathering that she was organising that included KWAN employees back in October 2017. Jaya Saha and others can be seen responding to Deepika's chats. The duo is also seen discussing a 'pre-drinks' invite issued by Deepika Padukone, shortly after which the conversation moves on to the 'maal angle' that had earlier surfaced wherein Deepika Padukone asked for 'hash', not 'weed', and asked when the pair - Jaya and Karishma would come to Koko.

Karan Johar's Dharma aide Kshitij reveals names

Dharma Productions Executive Producer & Director Kshitij Ravi Prasad started revealing names after the NCB raided his Versova residence. Sources told Republic Media Network that Kshitij has made massive revelations to the NCB, confirming that he allegedly bought drugs for others, he also gave names of others for whom he bought the drugs and have asked the NCB to question them. Karan Johar's right-hand Kshitij Ravi Prasad was picked up from his Versova residence on Friday. Marijuana and small amounts of weed have also been seized from Kshitij’s residence.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away today while in Chennai hospital. His son, SP Charan informed the media about the same. SPB's son said that his father passed away at 1:04 pm, he then and thanked for all the fans who prated for the singer's recovery. The 74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, was admitted on August 5 after being tested COVID positive. He was on ECMO and other life support measures since yesterday as mentioned by the MGM healthcare authorities before passing away today at the age of 74.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma Will Not Star In 'Adipurush'; Expects To Resume Work In Late April 2021

ALSO READ| Sushant’s Family ‘unhappy’ With CBI 'pace', Lawyer Reveals Doctor’s ‘strangulation’ Claim

Promo Image courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.