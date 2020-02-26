Rana Daggubati Sheds 30 Kilos For 'Haathi Mere Saathi', Shares His Weight Loss Secret

Rana Daggubati will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi. As per recent reports, Rana lost around 30 kilograms for the movie. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rana Daggubati shared details of his weight loss. Reportedly, the actor had to undergo extensive physical training and had to change his diet to fit in the character.

Rana Daggubati was heard saying that the director of Haathi Mere Saathi wanted everything related to the movie to look organic and real. Ragu Daggubati further said that it was very tough for him to lose weight. Explaining further, Rana said that he has got used to his bulky and muscular physique. Hence, losing weight was not a cakewalk for him.

Rana Daggubati also revealed that he had to undergo extensive workouts and physical training to acquire the lean look. It was a wonderful learning experience, explained Rana. In the movie, Rana will be seen essaying the role of a jungle man, Bandev.

About the movie Haathi Mere Saathi

Haathi Mere Saathi is a trilingual movie helmed by Prabu Solomon. Haathi Mere Saathi will be titled Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. Along with Rana Daggubati, Haathi Mere Saathi stars Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar in significant roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the conflict when a corporate group threaten to destroy the forest and the entire eco-systems of elephants is at stake.

The movie will feature a jungle man who will be termed as the protector of the jungle. The film will reveal whether he will be able to stop the destruction. The movie is also a tribute to Rajesh Khanna’s movie of the same name. However, the storyline of this Haathi Mere Saathi is nothing similar to the previous one. Haathi Mere Saathi is scheduled to release theatrically on April 2, 2020.

