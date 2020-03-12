Ranbir Kapoor's Favourite Female Actors You Need To Know

Ranbir Kapoor started his acting career with the film Saawariya and since then, he has never looked back. Ranbir Kapoor's movies include Rajneeti, Saawariya, Sanju, Tamasha, Roy, Bombay Velvet, Rockstar, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. Since, Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, Kapoor's fans have always been eager to know more about the actor's personality, his likes and dislikes. Kapoor had once mentioned that he is a huge admirer of actresses like Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, and Jennifer Connelly. Listed below are more details on all the female actors that Ranbir Kapoor looks up to:

Ranbir Kapoor's favorite female actors that fans must know about

1) Kajol

Ranbir Kapoor is a huge fan of Bollywood's 'Simran'. Kajol is one of the most iconic actresses in Bollywood. Kajol's most popular films include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, Ishq, Karan Arjun, Tanhanji, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, etc. She has also won several awards and accolades.

2) Madhuri Dixit

Ranbir Kapoor, on several occasions, has mentioned that he is a big fan of actress Madhuri Dixit. Her filmography includes blockbusters like Dil, Tezaab, Saajan, Kalank, Koyla and many more. Madhuri Dixit has also won many awards and accolades. Ranbir Kapoor even got to fulfill his dream of sharing the big screen with Madhuri Dixit. The two of them danced together on the popular song, 'Ghagra' from the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir Kapoor has even attended events with Dixit during the promotions of his film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

3) Jennifer Connelly

Ranbir Kapoor is not only a fan of Indian actresses but of Hollywood actresses as well. Kapoor reportedly has a huge crush on actress Jennifer Connelly. Connelly is known for her multiple performances in films like Once Upon A Time In America, Blood Diamond, Hulk, etc.

