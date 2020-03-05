Ranbir Kapoor's Movies That Have The Lowest Ratings On IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor has been impressing critics by delivering several acclaimed performances in various movies. He has also mesmerised his fans with his acting skills. Though many of his movies performed averagely at the Box Office, his fandom always seems to increase day by day. Fans have always shown immense support irrespective of the Box Office figures of the films. With all that said now, here is a list of some of his movies with the lowest ratings on IMDb:

Ranbir Kapoor's lowest rated movies on IMDb

Roy (2015)

Helmed by Vikramjit Singh, Roy is produced under the banner name Freeway Pictures. The flick features Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Meet Bros Anjjan in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a successful film producer and his love story. The film managed to earn 3.3 stars on IMDb.

Besharam (2013)

Besharam, directed by Abhinav Kashyap bagged 3.6 stars on IMDb. The flick features Ranbir Kapoor and Pallavi Sharda in lead roles. The action-comedy revolves around the story of a car thief who falls for a woman. However, the car he has stolen belongs to the same woman.

Saawariya (2007)

Produced and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariya, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, revolves around the story of two individuals arriving in a small town, where one individual comes for a vacation and the other has arrived to meet a lover. They spent the most dreamy days of their time spent in the town. The movie bagged 5.3 stars on IMDb.

Bombay Velvet (2015)

With a rating of 5.7 stars on IMDb, the flick features Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Kay Kay Menon in prominent roles. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the flick revolves around the story of a common man who undergoes struggles in order to become a 'Big Shot'. Have a look at the trailer:

