Ranbir Kapoor's Hilariously Quirky Pose Makes Fans Go "bananas"; Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor is one of those actors in Bollywood who is always followed by the paparazzi. The actor was recently captured going to the soccer field for a practice session. But there was something else that grabbed more attention than Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'banana' smile

The video of Ranbir Kapoor getting out of the car outside the soccer field was shared on Viral Bhayani's Instagram. The actor is wearing a black ganji with track pants. He also has a scarf tied on his head. Here is the video:

As Ranbir poses for pictures, he uses the banana in his hand to place it in front of his face in such a way that it looks like he is smiling. He gives a serious look as he posed in this funny manner. Later in the video, Ranbir enters the field and greets everyone, among whom there was also actor Jim Sarbh . This way of posing by Ranbir Kapoor left fans in splits as the comments were filled with laughing emojis.

This is not the first time Ranbir was spotted posing with bananas in his hand. There is another picture of the actor on Twitter where he can be seen posing with not one, but two bananas. He is sitting in a car as he uses the bananas to make an 'X' in front of him. It seems that the actor really likes the fruit.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor will also be a part of the movie Shamshera which will have Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor alongside the actor.

Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

