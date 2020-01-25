Ranbir Kapoor Movies That Failed To Do Good Business At The Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor has played different roles in different kinds of movies and has proved his ability and acting skills through them. some of his noteworthy works include Brafi!, Rockstar and Sanju. These movies were super hit at the box office. However, some of his movies didn’t do well at the box office. Let’s have a look at them:

Ranbir Kapoor's movies that surprisingly didn't take off at the box office

Bombay Velvet (Collected Rs. 43.1 crores)

Bombay Velvet is the story of an ordinary man who goes against all odds and forges a' Big Shot ' destiny. Jazz clubs, a passionate story of love, and expanding metropolis and a phenomenal hunger for a good life- that's what the movie is all about. This is the first movie that featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma together.

Anjaana Anjaani (Collected Rs. 68.5 crores)

The movie features Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra as leads. The movie released in the year 2010. After New York-based Akash unauthorisedly takes the credit of 12 Million dollars, the market crashes, and he ends up losing everything. Later, he chooses to take his life by jumping from the Manhattan Bridge. This is where he meets with Kiara (Priyanka Chopra), who is baffled in the wake of being dumped by her boyfriend, Kunal. After various attempts of suicide, both Ranbir and Priyanka's characters finally fall in love.

Saawariya (Collected Rs. 21 crores)

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Saawariya, which released in the year 2007. Saawariya is an Indian romantic film produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, based on the short story "White Nights" by Fyodor Dostoevsky. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Salman Khan, Vibha Chibber, and others.

Tamasha (Collected Rs. 38.23 crores)

Tamasha is a 2015 Romantic movie, which is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Tamasha is about the excursion of somebody who has lost his edge in attempting to follow socially acceptable conventions of society.

