'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Actor Shweta Mahadik Tests COVID Positive

Actor Shweta Mahadik of Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega fame has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor who has been a part of the show for a long time now has confirmed the news and mentioned that she is in isolation. Read on to know more details:

Shweta Mahadik tests COVID-19 positive

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's Shweta Mahadik tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday on December 15, 2020. The actor had confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com when they contacted her for a statement. The actor had recently walked out of the show to look for greater opportunities and has self-isolated herself at home. She reportedly had symptoms of weakness, body ache and sore throat and is resting as she hopes to get well soon.

Shweta had taken to her Instagram story yesterday on December 15, 2020, to share a picture of her isolating at home. In the post, she was holding a mug with some hot and steamy beverage in it as she wrote ‘Isolation Done Right’. Take a look at the photo here.

The actor was a part of the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega for over two years. She played the role of Durga Jindal and the show had recently taken a leap of 20 years. Mahadik had made headlines as she walked out of the show recently. She has also appeared in the shows Sujata, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, and Krishnadasi.

Shweta is quite active on her Instagram feed. The actor often takes to the photo-sharing platform to share her creative pieces, pictures from her photoshoots and also her dance videos. She recently shared a video of her hand-painting an old salwar-suit set to upcycle it. One of her Instagram highlights has a video of painting Simpson characters on a pair of white espadrilles. The actor is also an avid-baker and uploads pictures of her cakes on the platform, which look delish.

