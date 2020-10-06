Randeep Hooda Is Happy To Be 'back In The Saddle' After Long, Says 'Cupa Enjoyed It Too'

Besides acting, actor Randeep Hooda is also known for his skills and love for horse riding and equestrianism. The actor, who was away from his love from horse riding for quite a long time, recently shared a video on Instagram and expressed his excitement of coming back to the saddle. The actor wrote that he is very happy to return after a long break and meet his horse.

Randeep Hooda returns to the saddle

In the video, the actor can be seen riding on his horse named Cupa while he performs some showjumping stunts with it. For the warm-up session, the actor used a baby course to ride the horse. In the caption, the Kick actor also wrote apart from him, even his horse Cupa enjoyed the ride and was happy to meet his master after a long time.

For the unversed, Randeep is also a winner of a silver medal at the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) that was held in Mumbai in February. The actor had been documenting his entire journey to the finals of the league, including a setback early on, when he sustained an ankle injury. But that did not deter the actor who was determined to recover soon and participate in the league and bag a silver medal as well. He had even shared a few pictures from the event while sharing his proud moment.

Apart from this, the horse, who won him the silver meddle at 2019's National Equestrian Championship (NEC), is expecting a baby and the Extraction actor couldn't get any happier. The actor shared his happiness and excitement on social media with a beautiful picture and revealed that the female horse who helped him win the silver meddle at NEC, Dream Girl is pregnant and that they will be welcoming the newborn in May, next year. Sharing a streak of pictures with his beloved horse, Hooda expressed that he is sure that the baby will turn out to be a 'champion', just like his mother.

Furthermore, the 44-year-old also gave fans a sneak-peek into Dream Girl's sonography to announce the good news. Sharing a couple of glimpses from his fun times with the horse, Hooda rejoiced as he wrote, "We are having a baby May 2021 .. I’m sure he/she will turn out a champion just like mama Dream Girl (sic)".

