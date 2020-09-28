Randeep Hooda Shares First Workout Video After Leg Surgery, Fans React; Check It Out

Actor Randeep Hooda is making a fast recovery from his leg surgery, which took place in August. The actor has now finally managed to get back to his exercise routine. The Sarabjit actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a snippet from his workout session. He informed his fans that he is now returning to his old fitness days. “Back on my feet! #BackToTheGrindMonday “Landmines” thanks to @thecoreindia #Fitness captioned the video” (sic), he captioned the video. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda's 'Dream Girl' Is Pregnant; Says Baby Will Be A 'Champion Like Mama'

Randeep Hooda gets back to the grind

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, on September 28, 2020, the Highway actor shared a video wherein he can be seen working out with his trainer. For the unversed, Randeep Hooda had undergone surgery to remove metal plates from his leg and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the same last month. While fans are praying for Randeep’s quick recovery, his workout post is sure to leave all motivated. Take a look at the post below:

His fans, while appreciating his workout skills, also took to the comment section to talk about his speedy recovery. One of his fans wrote, “We want to see you sir ji with Sylvester Stallone at least once...the entire cinema will rock”. While the other wrote, “Chal utth bandeya”. The third user wrote, “No matter what he wears..His dedication to fitness motivates us all to be healthy and fit”. Take a look at the fans' reaction to Randeep Hooda’s fitness post:

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda On Leg Surgery: 'Relationship With Plates & Screws, Sadly Came To An End'

On the work front

Randeep Hooda was last seen in Sam Hargrave’s Extraction. The film was together bankrolled by Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwern. The flick featured Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour in prominent roles.

The plot of the movie was inspired by Ande Parks-authored novel Ciudad, which revolved around the son of an Indian drug lord who is kidnapped and kept in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and depicts how a black ops mercenary has taken up the task to rescue him.

Besides this, Randeep was also seen in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal, which featured Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie was similar to that of the first but this one did not impress critics and the audience. However, the actor is now all set to appear next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is reportedly in its last leg of shooting at Mehboob Studios, in Mumbai.

(Image credits: Randeep Hooda IG)

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Has A Special Message About Rhino Horns On World Rhino Day

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda's 'John Day' Completes 7 Years, Actor Pens Popular Dialogue From Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.