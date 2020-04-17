Post Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Ban, Sona Mohapatra Slams Parody Account

Sona Mohapatra has taken a stand against the world of Twitter when it comes to the Rangoli Chandel Twitter account controversy. The singer expressed her opinion that even though was Rangoli tweeted was wrong, the suspension of her account from Twitter was far-fetched. This brought out a huge number of responses, along with a parody account addressing the news. But it was not taken well by Sona.

Sona lashes out on the fake quote

Rayon Magazine, shared parody news which claimed: "It is a scary time when a Nazi can't declare their support for communal violence on a public platform without facing any consequences," says Sona Mohapatra. It also added a parody quote from Sona's side and wrote, "I haven't read the Tweet that got her suspended because facts are for suckers and mouth breathers". This enraged Sona Mohapatra and she took to Twitter to lash out at the magazine:

Cus spreading a ‘fake quote’ under the name of ‘parody’ & getting me trolled is so brave?The negativity-hatred you spread by doing so, just makes me https://t.co/uGTK38Hzt5 different are U from Rangoli O woke posers?Sanghi,Sickular, Bhakt,Libtard, FemiNazi. I’ve heard them all pic.twitter.com/FHgh7m3XRT — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 17, 2020

Sona Mohapatra first tweeted about how she saw that Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account had been suspended. She talked about how she does not support her views but thinks that they should be given the platform for expressing. Here is what she tweeted:

Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Sona Mohapatra's Twitter account was full with comments on her tweet along with her addressing to everyone. She tweeted about how she has no hate for any community and just talked about how someone's freedom must not be taken away. While many questioned her Me Too standing as well, Mohapatra lashed out and said that she is fine without the support of such people anyway. Here are some of her tweets:

-We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress.

- Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw)

- ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate. https://t.co/lO6qfMM6b5 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

It’s an 🍎🍊 comparison in ur mind,I have a different point of view in the context of India & the society we live in.Unlikely twitter allows for any space for a nuanced debate of any https://t.co/tnOnwhfs0i yes,ppl large minded enough to let rapists-murderers pass need to think https://t.co/WHqNBppMH3 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

