Rani Mukerji And Other Actors Who Aced Belly Dancing In Bollywood

Dance numbers are widely popular in Hindi cinema. Belly dance remains to be one of the most popular dancing styles in Bollywood movies. Rani Mukerji, among many Bollywood actors, is widely known for her belly dancing abilities. With all that said now, here are actors who aced belly dancing in Bollywood:

Actors who aced belly dancing in Bollywood

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji played the lead role in the movie titled Aiyyaa. The movie is directed by Sachin Kundalkar and released in the year 2012. Although the movie did manage to perform well at the box-office, it received widespread appreciation for Rani Mukerji's performance in the movie. One of the major highlights of the movie is the song Aga Bai. Mukerji's dance moves along with the catchy lyrics grabbed the attention of the viewers. The song sung by Monali Thakur and Shalmali Kholgade features Rani Mukerji showcasing her belly dancing skills.

ALSO READ | When Nora Fatehi Supported Her Fans Who Danced To 'Pepeta'

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is widely known for her dancing skills. The actor has time and again showcased her belly dancing skills in many of her movie songs, most of which have received stupendous response from the viewers. Nora Fatehi's Dilbar from the movie Satyameva Jayate grabbed attention for Fatehi's stunning belly dancing moves. The flick earned various awards and accolades for Nora Fatehi.

ALSO READ | When Nora Fatehi Supported Fans Who Danced To Her 'O Saki Saki' Song

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is yet another actor who is known for her belly dancing skills. Some of her most memorable performances in songs came in Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawani. Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger features Katrina Kaif rocking belly dancing skills. Check out the music video:

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Most Memorable Moments Together

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat has been a part of several dance numbers, like Mayya Mayya from Guru. The 2007 film features Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance in the movie was praised and Mallika Sherawat's performance in the song Mayya Mayya was also widely noted.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, one of the most renowned contemporary actors in Bollywood, showcased her belly dancing skills in the film, Happy New Year. The actor looked stunning in the shimmery outfit donned in the song Lovely. Besides the stunning outfit donned, she garnered widespread attention for her belly dancing moves. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Films Where The Actor Essayed Serious Roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.