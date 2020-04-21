Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are one of those few Bollywood couples who are not active on social media. They prefer keeping their relationship low-key and living their lives in private. Earlier, in an interview, Rani Mukerji has also expressed that one of the reasons why she fell in love with Aditya is because he is an extremely private person. Rani Mukerji also spoke about her family and how she stays with them. Read more to know what Rani Mukerji said.

Rani Mukerji reveals why she fell in love with Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji recently spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed the real reason why she fell in love with Aditya Chopra. She also tried to compare Aditya Chopra to Karan Johar. She mentioned that if Aditya was an extrovert like Karan Johar, she would have not have fallen for him. While comparing her husband Aditya Chopra to Karan Johar, Rani said that she is a very family-oriented person and would not like it if her husband spent his full time on work and social media. She also mentioned that Aditya Chopra is not a social person and directly returns home after his work to spend time with his family.

Rani Mukerji also revealed that Aditya Chopra was one of the people in the industry whom she respected. She feels that it’s a great thing as it becomes difficult to respect people in the same community because you know them inside and out of their lives. Rani also mentioned that she too is a private person that makes their couple perfect as they enjoy each other's company staying inside their house.

