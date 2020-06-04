These Popular Rani Mukerji's Songs Prove Madhushree Is Underrated Singer; See Here

Rani Mukerji started her journey with her first commercially successful film, Ghulam in 1998. Since then, she has been a part of several classic films that fans love even today. Rani Mukerji’s song, Kabhi Neem Neem from the 2004 film, Yuva was loved by the audience. The singer of the song was Madhushree. She is a popular choice for several hit AR Rahman compositions. Take a look at some of Madhushree’s most loved songs that are proof she is underrated.

Madhushree's popular songs

1. Kabhi Neem Neem- Yuva

Kabhi Neem Neem was a very popular song from the soundtrack of Rani Mukerji starrer Yuva. The song was composed by AR Rahman. Yuva’s lead cast includes Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Yuva traced the story of three men who have their lives changed after an incident occurs on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. Even today, fans never leave a chance to groove to the tunes of Kabhi Neem Neem.

2. Naina Milaike- Saathiya

Naina Milaike was a part of Rani Mukerji starrer Saathiya’s soundtrack. The number was crooned by Madhushree along with Sadhana Sargam and was loved by fans. The song had a festive feel to it as it was about a group of women gathering together for a baby shower. Saathiya also starred Vivek Oberoi opposite Rani Mukerji and was an enormous hit at the box office.

3. Kangna Re- Paheli

Kangna Re was a popular number from Rani Mukerji’s Paheli. The dance number is considered a classic among fans even today. The song was sung by Madhushree along with Shreya Ghoshal, Bela Shende, Kalapini Komakali and Sonu Nigam. Paheli starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Aditi Govitrikar and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film was a huge hit and was even screened at several international film festivals including Sundance Film Festival and the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Rani Mukerji was last seen Gopi Puthran’s Mardaani 2. Mardaani 2 was well-received by the audience. The film was a sequel to her 2014 film, Mardaani. Rani Mukerji will now be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit classic, Bunty Aur Babli. The sequel will also star Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari alongside Rani Mukerji.

