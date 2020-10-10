Sidharth Malhotra To Start Campaign For Local Vendors After Baba Ka Dhaba's Success

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up to kick-start a social media campaign to raise awareness about small local businesses after netizens lend help for Baba Ka Dhaba's success. While talking to Mid-day, Sidharth asserted that he is moved by the episode and his upcoming social media campaign will put the spotlight on small businesses, which are struggling to stay afloat amid the global pandemic. Malhotra further stated that the idea is to help one vendor in a city every week.

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming social media campaign

Elaborating more about his social media campaign, the Student Of The Year actor added that the campaign will urge people to buy the local product to give a push to local businesses. He also added that the genuineness of the old couple from 'Baba ka Dhaba ' touched him. Meanwhile, he also acknowledged the instant help of Delhiites while sharing that he was thrilled to see how netizens helped Prasad to revive his business. Sidharth said that if as a society an individual can help someone who wants to make money through an honest day's work, they must do that.

READ | Did You Know Sidharth Malhotra Is Associated With PETA India & Wildlife SOS?

A couple of days back, the plight of Baba Ka Dhaba took the internet by storm after the 80-year-old owner of the eatery was seen crying while explaining how he is barely able to earn a few bucks. In no time the video went viral on the internet and netizens extended help for the elderly couple. On the other side, several stars, including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Raveena Tandon and Randeep Hooda, cheered for Prasad and his wife. The video also caused #BabaKaDhaba and #Malviya Nagar to trend on Twitter and multiple people posted images and videos of their visits to the eatery after seeing the video.

READ | R Ashwin's Online Plea For 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Works, People Line Up At Delhi Food Stall

On the other hand, talking about the professional front of the 35-year-old actor, Sidharth was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. The action-romance also featured Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in lead characters. He will be next seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Kiara Advani and Javed Jaffery will also be playing important roles in the upcoming flick.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra Shares Expectation V Reality Video, Highlighting 2020 Woes Amid Pandemic

READ | Sidharth Malhotra's Quirky Instagram Captions That Got Thumbs Up From His Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.