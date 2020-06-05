Ranveer Singh Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Dil Dhadakne Do', Shares Throwback Picture

Dil Dhadakne Do completed its five years of release on June 5, 2020. On the occasion, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to social media and shared a post. He celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Zoya Akhtar-directorial in his latest Instagram post.

Ranveer Singh posted a throwback picture of himself from 2015 on Instagram. The actor shared a selfie featuring his look without beard and sported a thin and light moustache. In the photo, he has donned a casual white t-shirt and opted for a textured style for his hair to match with the look. In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “5 years of #DilDhadakneDo ðŸ›³ðŸ’“”. He added a black heart and a ship emoticon with his caption. Take a look at the actor’s photo.

Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post garnered numerous responses from the fans and other celebrities. In less than an hour of posting, the actor received over 4.25 lakhs and around 2500 comments on his throwback picture. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to the comments section and wrote, “Take me back â¤ï¸.” On the other hand, Ankur Tewari, Bosco Leslie Martis, and Chirag Patil also dropped supportive comments on the post. Take a look.

Dil Dhadakne Do cast

Dil Dhadakne Do features an ensemble star cast of Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar in prominent roles. It also includes Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, and Parmeet Sethi, among others in the supporting roles. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around an upper-middle-class Punjabi family and showcases the problem everyone faces as an individual.

Dil Dhadakne Do plot and reception

Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around Kamal Mehra (Anil Kapoor), a business tycoon who plans to celebrate his marriage anniversary on a cruise ship. However, he is on the verge of bankruptcy and eats pills to avoid seizures. The film depicts the tale of Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra), who has always been a sidekick to his younger brother Kabir (Ranveer Singh). Though she becomes an independent woman with hard work, her husband and in-laws dominate her. This romantic comedy-drama is filled with bitter-sweet moments of betrayal, acceptance, and reunion. Released in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do garnered mostly mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike but was successful at the box office.

