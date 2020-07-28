Ranveer Singh Teases Next IncInk Release, Introduces DevilTheRhymer

Just a year ago, actor Ranveer Singh collaborated with music composer Navzar Eranee to set up and launch his own music label called IncInk. The label is now launching a new rapper DevilTheRhymer. The actor took to his social media to announce the news and shared a selfie with the young rapper. Take a look at the post.

Ranveer Singh announced new IncInk song, introduces DevilTheRhymer

Ranveer Singh teased the new IncInk release on social media. The actor shared a selfie with DevilTheRhymer and teased his new release in the cation. Singh wrote, "Shaitaan aaya shaanti karte huye bhang sabki 🎤 😈 @devil_the_rhymer @incinkrecords". [sic] Fans and followers were quick to react to this post. Most of them simply dropped the fire emoji in the comments section.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor Trolled By Die-hard Premier League Fans For Outlandish TOTS

Artist DevilTheRhymer also took to his social media to share the news with his followers. In an earlier post, he announced that he has now joined the IncInk family. Later, sharing a creative video created by IncInk Records, the artist announced that his project also includes artists Kaam Bhaari and SlowCheeta. He thanked all of his followers for patiently waiting with him for the release of his track. The song is currently scheduled to release on July 29, 2020.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Seeks Explanation From Ranveer Singh As He 'misses Outdoors' In Fun Post

About IncInk Records

Ranveer Singh joined hands with music composer Navzar Eranee back in 2019 and announced the launch of his record label IncInk through his social media. He revealed that his 'passion project' is a manifestation of a 'certain vibe'.

Singh added that the label is an independent record label that is formed by artists to boost up other artists and to nurture and promote exciting talents across the country. The label also consists of SlowCheeta, SpitFire, Kaam Bhaari, and others.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for 83' and Sooryavanshi. 83' narrates the story of the journey of Kapil Dev and the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup victory while Sooryavanshi is a cop-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

The release dates of both films were pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from that, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Surpasses Selena Gomez On Giphy To Have More Than 1 Billion Views

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Affable Bond With Badminton Great And Father-in-law Prakash Padukone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.