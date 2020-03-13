Ranveer Singh's '83 Release Date Postponed After Trailer Event Gets Cancelled

The novel Coronavirus is the biggest global health concern currently as the pandemic continues to spread across the world. The film industry is also affected by it adversely. According to a leading daily, the makers of ’83 movie have also postponed the film’s release. The trailer launch event of the film was supposed to happen on March 11, 2020.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Does Sit-ups To Apologise For Being Late To 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch

The event was cancelled because of the Coronavirus scare. As the trailer event has been put up on hold, the film’s release date is also likely to get changed. The makers of the film Sooryavanshi have also pushed the release date of the film till further notice.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Kajol And Other Celebrities Who Proved Their Quirkiness With Insta Captions

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Throwback Picture Will Melt Your Heart

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film is constantly in the news since its inception. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of former Indian cricket team’s captain Kapil Dev. The film follows the story of Kapil Dev and his 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team. The film will also see Deepika Padukone playing the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Devi. The updated release date of '83 is not yet declared but according to the leading daily, the film will not release on the expected release date of April 10, 2020.

Also Read | 'Baby Reham Karo Yaar': Ranveer Singh Gushes Over Deepika Padukone's Sand-kissed Pic

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Shares Her Plans For Holi With Husband Ranveer Singh; Details Inside

Coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China, and since then it is spreading across the world. It is also spreading in India. Because of Coronavirus scare, some states have also imposed shutting down of cinema halls in the city. Angrezi Medium also suffered a major loss because of this at the box office. People all over the country are also scared to step out in public places because of Coronavirus scare.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.