Ranveer Singh Reveals His 'personal Favourite' From Slow Cheeta's 'Rok Nahi Paayega'

Ranveer Singh recently shared his favourite song from Slow Cheeta’s EP. The actor took to his Instagram story to share information about the release of full EP of Slow Cheeta. He shared the cover of the Slow Cheeta's Rok Nahi Paayega and also shared his favourite track. He also shared that Shwapon is his favourite track. Slow Cheeta's EP Rok Nahi Paayega is the new music album under Ranveer Singh's Inclnk music label.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get their own dolls; Sri Lankan artist shares pics

About Ranveer Singh and Slow Cheeta's Rok Nahi Paayega

Ranveer Singh, who had launched his independent music label named IncInk last year, dropped the album Rok Nahi Paayega on August 12, 2020. The actor, who co-owns the music label with Navzar Eranee, aims at unearthing future superstars through his passion project. Rok Nahi Paayega album features three songs, namely Chal Chal Mere Saath, Shwapon, and Wannabe Rapper.

The new album has already gotten a good response from his die-hard fans who commented on Ranveer Singh’s post. The collection is now available on all streaming music platforms, and fans of these artists have already begun listening to it. All the three songs are written and performed by SlowCheeta and feature artists like Dipannita Acharya and Delraaz Bunshah.

Also Read| IPL 2020: Ranveer Singh's one-word reaction to KL Rahul's batting video delights KXIP

Producers of this album are Mixla Beats, Mr.Doss, and Ashish Alagh. In his post, Ranveer also mentioned the names of artists like Mihir Sud and Avian D’Souza who put forward the concept and created the art piece. Take a look at Ranveer Singh's Instagram post.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh hilariously re-enacted 'DDLJ' scene with Arjun Kapoor in 4 different styles

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen essaying the role of renowned Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film titled ’83. The movie is a sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan. It features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

The plot of the sports-drama film revolves around the cricketer’s journey of life as well as about his journey on becoming the captain of the Indian national cricket team and winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie is produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is reportedly going to release in three languages, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Also Read| Bajirao I birth anniversary: Know how Ranveer Singh prepared to be a Maratha warrior

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.